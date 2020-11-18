Which local players will be picked in the NBA Draft?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As usual, several Charlotte-area prospects are slated to be selected in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Here are the players, and where they may be drafted.
Patrick Williams
College: Florida State
High School: West Charlotte
Williams is on the rise up many Mock Drafts, now hovering inside the Top 10.
The 6-foot-8 forward played just one season for the Seminoles but made his mark as the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 9.2 points per game, and shooting 46 percent from the field.
According to NBA.com, "Patrick Williams is an athletic forward with prototypical tools for an NBA forward and a budding offensive game."
Devon Dotson
College: Kansas
High School: Providence Day
Dotson will become the second former Providence Day star drafted in as many years, following Grant Williams' selection by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Dotson, a speedy, 6-foot-2, point guard, led the Jayhawks to the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was ultimately canceled.
"He’s an unbelievable competitor," said Bill Self, Dotson's coach at Kansas. "He liked it when it counted the most and when it was the hardest."
Nate Hinton
College: Houston
High School: Gaston Day
Hinton, an honor roll student at Houston, surely impressed teams with this character and personality in interviews.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard trained in his home city in preparation for professional ball. In fact, he trained at the hardwood court at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Gastonia, where his father is the senior pastor.
Many project Hinton as a second-round pick.
NBA.com lists Hinton's strengths as "great motor, outstanding rebounder."
Ty-Shon Alexander
College: Creighton
High School: Oak Hill Academy in Virginia
Alexander is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who was a finalist for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation's top player at that position.
Alexander was also named First Team All-Big East after leading Creighton in scoring for the second-straight season.
Although Alexander prepped in Virginia, he grew up in Charlotte and played for Team Charlotte AAU, coached by 11-year NBA veteran Jeff McInnis.
“He has done a good job [defending] everybody all year and he doesn’t get talked about enough, frankly," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott.