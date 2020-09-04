Over the last three weeks NASCAR has turned to iRacing as way to give sports fans an escape from everything that’s taking place in the world right now. Those iRaces have set the record for the most watched eSports event ever with the last two races averaging over a million viewers each. We talked with last week’s winner William Byron about the experience.

Here's WCNC's Q&A with Byron:

Q: "Right now the world the is going through a really crazy time, but you're part of a sport that has been able to come up with a way virtually to give their fans some entertainment right now just how neat of an experience has that been?"

A: "It's been great really. We've got a great opporutnity with NASCAR and eRacing and iRacing that we can really deliver something that's very realistic to what we do. I feel like racing is one of the few sports that you can actually simulate pretty well. I think it's great that iRacing's got the platform that they do right now with what they've developed. I've been a big advocate for it obviously for a long time, but to see it actually come to fruition in kind of a real life nature is really cool."

Q: "When you look at the numbers for the first three races that you all have done and they're getting over a million views now at this point to see that that many fans are tuning in to watch these streams of these races, how cool is that?"

A: "Very cool. I think it's unique for this time obviously people are race fans and people are wanting to have something to look forward to and hopefully we're giving them that right now in a tough circumstance so I think it's honestly a good thing. Hopefully it continues. I'm not sure how it's really going to go in the next few weeks, but we do have this week off and I think that will get people more excited for it next week. I just hope it continues to grow like it is."

Q: "In the first three races - you led the most laps in the first two and you got the win at Bristol to have the background that you have in iRacing and now be competing in this Pro Invitational Series how awesome was it to go out there and get the win in the third race?"

A: "It was great. I've put some hard work into it to try and win. I feel like the first couple weeks went really well for the most part with leading laps and everything like that, but we didn't close the finish out. This time it was really great to get the finish and honestly have the Axalta scheme I was able to design with my painter Justin. It was neat to see that on the track too, and I was just really pumped about it. Now it takes the pressure off of trying to win and now I can go have fun with it and try to make it exciting for the fans."

Q: "When you think about the fact that the sport that you're a member of - all the drivers are wanting to participate in these iRaces, you've come together to really find a way during COVID-19 and really be the first sport to use it's virtual platform - what does that say about NASCAR as a group?"

A: "I think it shows that we're really motivated to go out there and put on a good event, and we're also super competitive as drivers because we want to do well. I think that's what you see with NASCAR drivers just that competition aspect and really how it's really inside of all of us. I think it's neat to see how it's grown and that we can have something like this."