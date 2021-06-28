Whitewater Center continues to serve as training course for U.S. Olympians

The nation's top athletes in canoe and kayak continue to train in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Charlotte residents, the Whitewater Center is a great place to catch a concert, have a drink, walk a dog, or take part in several outdoor activities.

For a group of elite athletes, it's a great place to train.

In 2021, the U.S. Canoe/Kayak team will feature three paddlers who train at the Whitewater Center.

Seventeen-year-old Evy Leibfarth qualified for the games in April's U.S. team trials, hosted by the Whitewater Center.

Zach Lokken and Michal Smolen, who also train in Charlotte, qualified in Europe in June.

The course not only offers time on the water, but also the ability to adapt for all different training purposes.

"We're able to train on the water without any rafters, or plastic boats," Lokken said. "For an athlete, paddling on something like the Whitewater Center is ideal for us."

Lokken, like many others, moved from out-of-state to train here.