Who will be the next Carolina Panthers to make it to Canton?

Peppers, Smith seem to be the next likely choices

CANTON, Ohio — Sam Mills joins Kevin Greene, Reggie White and Bill Polian as those with Panthers ties to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he's enshrined this weekend.

And more Panthers could soon be on the way.

Darin Gantt, a longtime beat writer of the team now with panthers.com, is on the selection committee.

We asked him which Carolina players could soon make it to Canton.

STEVE SMITH: ELIGIBLE NOW (Semifinalist in 2022)

Gantt: "I think Steve's got a really strong case. I think Steve deserves to be in Canton. If you compare his numbers and what he was able to do to some of the receivers who are finalists now who maybe played with a better grade of quarterback, Steve put up a lot of numbers. He's eighth on the all-time receiving list, and I think he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame."

JULIUS PEPPERS: ELIGIBLE IN 2024

Gantt: "If you look at his accomplishments, he's second all-time in forced fumbles and fourth on the all-time sack list. All the guys above him are already in and a lot of guys below. A lot of guys that haven't accomplished the things Julius has, they got in first ballot."

LUKE KUECHLY: ELIGIBLE IN 2025

Gantt: "There's a modern complement to Luke in Patrick Willis who was a first-time finalist this year. If you stack their careers up, they're very similar. The only real difference is that Luke has that Defensive Player of the Year award."

CAM NEWTON: STILL ACTIVE