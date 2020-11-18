Who will the Hornets pick in the NBA Draft?

Charlotte holds the No. 3 overall selection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time in franchise history, the Charlotte Hornets own the third overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The question now is, will they still pick third?

Many reports say Charlotte is willing to move up via trade, perhaps to No. 1, to possibly take Memphis center James Wiseman.

Here's what several mock drafts say the Hornets will do.

NBA.com

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

NBA.com: "Skilled big man has the size combined with athleticism to potentially become a dominant force on both ends of the floor."

The Ringer

Onyeka Okongwu, F, USC

Kevin O'Connor: "Do-it-all big with rare versatility as a defender. Always compets and has a knack for making big plays."

ESPN.com (Jonathan Givony)

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Givony: "Ball's incredible size, ball-handling and touch has popped even in a workout setting, according to observers. That could make the Hornets even more comfortable with the idea of selecting the best talent available, avoiding a need to use assets to trade up."

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman)

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Washington Post

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Ben Golliver: "Charlotte’s youth movement is plugging along, and the physical Edwards would fit cleanly as a starting shooting guard next to Devonte’ Graham."

The Athletic

LeMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

NBC Sports