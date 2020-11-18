Who will the Hornets pick in the NBA Draft?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time in franchise history, the Charlotte Hornets own the third overall pick in the NBA Draft.
The question now is, will they still pick third?
Many reports say Charlotte is willing to move up via trade, perhaps to No. 1, to possibly take Memphis center James Wiseman.
Here's what several mock drafts say the Hornets will do.
NBA.com
James Wiseman, C, Memphis
NBA.com: "Skilled big man has the size combined with athleticism to potentially become a dominant force on both ends of the floor."
The Ringer
Onyeka Okongwu, F, USC
Kevin O'Connor: "Do-it-all big with rare versatility as a defender. Always compets and has a knack for making big plays."
ESPN.com (Jonathan Givony)
LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Givony: "Ball's incredible size, ball-handling and touch has popped even in a workout setting, according to observers. That could make the Hornets even more comfortable with the idea of selecting the best talent available, avoiding a need to use assets to trade up."
Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman)
LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Washington Post
Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
Ben Golliver: "Charlotte’s youth movement is plugging along, and the physical Edwards would fit cleanly as a starting shooting guard next to Devonte’ Graham."
The Athletic
LeMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
NBC Sports
Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia