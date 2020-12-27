Will Friend leaves Tennessee, joins South Carolina's staff

The offensive line coach will hold the same position for the Gamecocks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend is leaving the Tennessee staff to join South Carolina's football team under the same position.

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

Friend was part of the first coaching staff under head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee, joining on Dec. 8, 2017. Friend's contract was set to expire on Jan. 31, 2021.

South Carolina now employees two former Pruitt assistant coaches on its staff: Friend and former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

Tennessee now has two assistant coach openings. The Vols have yet to hire a replacement for Jimmy Brumbaugh, who was let go in the middle of the season.