WFNZ radio host Josh Parcell, also of cfbcountry.com, joins NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni to talk about the upcoming season, pick the weekend's big games, and give their thoughts on the Heisman Trophy.

JP's Top 5

1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia; 5. Michigan

Why Michigan over Ohio State?

Josh: "Ohio State going through the scandal with Urban Meyer, I wonder how that's going to affect them during the season. Michigan has been building for this moment. Now they have a quarterback. Shea Patterson is under center for Michigan. I think that's the difference between this team being a contender and a champion in the Big Ten. I think Michigan wins the Big Ten this year."

Pick 'em

West Virginia 31, Tennessee 24

Josh: West Virginia is everybody's darling right now. I worry about them being consistent. Everybody's writing the Vols off in year one under Jeremy Pruitt. I think they come in with something to prove. They don't have the fire power to keep up with West Virginia.

Michigan 35, Notre Dame 17

Josh: "The key in this game is going to be the battle on the line. Michigan has a dominant defensive line. Notre Dame replacing some key guys on the offensive line. I think that's the difference."

Florida State 31, Virginia Tech 17

Josh: "You can't tell me there's 5 teams in college football this year with more talent than Florida State. They have playoff aspirations. I think they get off to a great start early against a young Virginia Tech team."

Heisman Picks

Josh: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

"The baseball thing is going to be a big storyline all year long. And that's something to factor when you talk about the Heisman Trophy is how popular the guy is. I think Kyler Murray is going to take the nation by storm."

Nick: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

He's poised for a great season in that offense with another All-American, David Sills. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.

