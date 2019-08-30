CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’ve been to a Weddington Warriors game in the last few years, you know the name Shipley.

For the last several seasons, the Shipley boys, James and Will, have helped the program to unprecedented success, with state titles in 2016 and again last year when James threw will a touchdown pass.

But now, James is off to college, and Will is getting recruited by the nation’s top programs.

“Camp was tough without him,” said Will. “But I’m excited for him. He’s got a great future ahead of him. We’re really close, so I’m spending these last couple weeks with him that I have. But I’m excited for something new this season.”

Shipley is ranked by recruiting sites as one of the best running backs in the junior class in the country. He will never forget his first offer, from Duke.

“It was incredible,” he said. “Got called over by Coach Cutcliffe (at a camp). He offered my family and I. It was one of the best feelings in the world.”

Last year Shipley, who also plays defense, rushed for over 14 hundred yards and 19 touchdowns. He added six more receiving touchdowns. Kinda reminds you of someone right? Yes, he does try to emulate the Panthers star back.

“I’d have to say Christian McCaffrey,” Shipley said. “Just the fact that he comes out of the backfield and plays as well outside of the tackles as he does inside. And how he carries himself off the field. He’s one of the most humble dudes I’ve ever seen. I try and re-enact what he does and add my own spice to it.”

Right now, Shipley is the apple of most college coaches’ eye – with a scholarship offer list a mile long.

“It’s absolutely insane,” he said. “If you don’t control it then it can take over your family time, hop up on the priority list. But my family does a pretty good job of not letting that happen.”

Will is as focused as they get, and he has one big focus in 2019.

“I think we have a state championship-caliber team,” Shipley said. “If injuries don’t hinder us and we make it through the season, I think we have a state championship football team.”

