Joey Logano and William Byron won the qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500.

Logano's victory in the first 150-mile race Thursday night earned him a spot in the second row for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Byron will start on the second row.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman are on the front row, which is set in time trials.

Five drivers were racing Thursday night for two slots in the Daytona 500, and they went to Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill.

Sorenson was aided in the first race when Daniel Suarez was crashed by Ryan Blaney.

