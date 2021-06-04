Wingate prepares for first-ever appearance in D2 College World Series

The Bulldogs begin play on Sunday in Cary

CARY, N.C. — Wingate's first at-bat in NCAA Regionals was a sign of good things to come.

McCann Mellett, a Charlotte Catholic grad, blasted a pitch to the flagpoles in right centerfield for a home run.

The Bulldogs went on to win their first ever NCAA D2 Regional championship, and clinched their first berth in the College World Series.

A wild celebration ensued when the team caught the final out, and lifted the trophy.

"I don't know how to describe it," Coach Jeff Gregory said. "I don't know if you want to call it pandemonium. The ultimate level of joy."

Gregory became the program's head coach in 2011, and is a former player. Under him the Bulldogs have gone to the NCAA Tournament four times and won three South Atlantic Conference titles.

But this is the farthest the program has ever traveled.

They will begin play on Sunday at 2 p.m., against Angelo State.

Wingate is a No. 6 seed, while Angelo State is a three-seed.

But that won't stop the Bulldogs from looking to make more history together.

Wingate comes in with seven-straight victories under its belt.

"This group is really close," Gregory said. "You can tell that they're really close, you can tell that they play for one another. You can tell that it's really about the common goal and common purpose. They've stayed on track with that all year long."