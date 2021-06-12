Wingate University wins its first NCAA Division II College Baseball World Series

WINGATE, N.C. — There is a new champion in town, as Wingate University wins their first Division II College Baseball World Series.
The Bulldogs end the season with a 38-13 record after defeating Central Missouri 5-3.
