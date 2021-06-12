Wingate University wins its first NCAA Division II College Baseball World Series

WINGATE, N.C. — There is a new champion in town, as Wingate University wins their first Division II College Baseball World Series.

🏆🏆NATIONAL CHAMPS🏆🏆 It’s been a long ride but 2021 belongs to @WingateBaseball and the bus is coming home with the @NCAAD2 national championship!! #OneDog #WINgate pic.twitter.com/qktmAPm10K

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.