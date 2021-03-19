Winthrop broadcasters have fun, food on their way to NCAA Tournament

Dave Friedman and Mike Pacheco documented their trip to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Winthrop broadcasters Dave Friedman and Mike Pacheco have been everywhere, and they've eaten everything along the way.

“We literally have been as far west as San Francisco and had Dim sum in San Francisco," said Pacheco, "and then just this week when we were in Cincinnati, Skyline Chili.”

While Winthrop flew to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament – Mike and Dave drove. And just like broadcasting, they have different driving styles.

“Mike has a teenage son and wants to be a good role model," Friedman said,

"and I believe in getting places as quickly as possible.”

𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙊𝘼𝘿 🚗



The @Winthrop_MBB radio team has started their road trip to Indy for the NCAA Tournament & will be making some stops along the way!



FOLLOW for all the fun ⤵️@friedman_dave & @MikePacheco81 pic.twitter.com/03DGFVqyjH — Winthrop Athletics (@WUEagles) March 16, 2021

While they might go at different speeds – both Mike and Dave are happy just to stop and smell the roses along the way – and the chicken too.

“Then we went to Corbin, Kentucky where the original KFC was founded," Friedman said, "and we kind of learned the whole story of Harlan Sanders.”

The trips are part history lessons.

First stop on the way to Indy, the original @kfc in Corbin, KY. No tacos, but can't complain. Video with @MikePacheco81 to come. pic.twitter.com/5J95rMzmZj — Dave Friedman (@friedman_dave) March 16, 2021

This time they visited Cincinnati's Major League Stadium, the famed Hickory Hoosiers gym (and made some shots) and also coach Pat Kelsey's hometown to talk to his high school basketball coach and Dad.

As for the game? They've got thought on that too.

Winthrop will try and upset Villanova Friday night in the first round.

“I think it’s their depth," said Pacheco. "Winthrop just sends wave after wave after wave. Winthrop’s depth late could be a big factor in this game.”

Added Friedman: “I think Winthrop is incredibly versatile. Of course they’re playing against a guy that has won two national titles, so nothing is gonna come easy.”