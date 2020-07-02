Two of Charlotte's local college basketball teams picked up big victories at home on Thursday.

The Charlotte 49ers overcame a five-point halftime deficit to beat UTEP, 68-64 at Halton Arena.

That marked the eighth-straight home win for Charlotte (13-9, 7-4 C-USA) under second-year head coach Ron Sanchez.

"Their focus," said Sanchez. "It was a collective effort. Every individual that came out on the floor came out with a level of intensity that was encouraging."

In Rock Hill, SC, Winthrop survived an early upset scare from Campbell at home, but won 62-53.

The Eagles remained unbeaten in Big south play at 11-0, with a 17-7 overall record.

NEXT UP: Winthrop will travel to Longwood Saturday (3 p.m. on ESPN+). Charlotte hosts UTSA at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.