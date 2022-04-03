Winthrop, Gardner-Webb to square off in Big South semifinals

Eagles and Runnin' Bulldogs won Friday night quarterfinal games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lance Terry posted 14 points as Gardner-Webb narrowly beat Campbell 54-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament.

Jordan Whitfield led the Fighting Camels on Friday night with a season-high 20 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs will face Winthrop, which beat High Point 68-51 on Friday, in Saturday's semifinal.

Cory Hightower had 21 points for the Eagles.

John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Longwood and USC Upstate will play in the other semifinal.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.