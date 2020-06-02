ROCK HILL, S.C. — At 10-0 in the Big South, Winthrop is off to its best start in 13 years. And before Thursday's big game against Campbell, coach Pat Kelsey has just one message for fans -- Rock The Hill.

Kelsey took to campus the day before the game, loudly making sure students knew there would be a game the next evening. He even bet a group of male students in a game of ping pong. If he won? They had to come to the game.

He won.

"I'm a guy that never says no. You can smash pies in my face," Kelsey said of his social media videos, "I 'll do the craziest things you want me to do, as long as you come to the game."

His players love it.

"He loves doing that stuff," said freshman forward D.J. Burns. "We think it's very cool that he does that because most coaches wouldn't do stuff like that."

Kelsey shouldn't have to do much convincing this year. The Eagles are 10-0 in the Big South, and riding a 12-game win streak.

They also beat a Top 25 team (Saint Mary's) on the road this season.

"We've got a selfless group," said Kelsey, who is 155-90 in eight seasons on The Hill. "I'm a big believer in the old quote, it's amazing what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit, and that's what this team's about, they're about winning."

This team is good enough to keep winning, and could make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

So tonight's a big one -- don't make coach tell you twice.

"I'm a big believer if you come to one you'll come to another," said Kelsey. "If you haven't seen Winthrop basketball, you're missing out. So tell your friends, tell your family, tell your relatives, we've got something special going here."

Winthrop hosts Campbell on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.