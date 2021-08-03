Winthrop wins Big South Tournament, earns automatic NCAA bid

After the NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020, Winthrop gets another shot at the big dance

March Madness is just around the corner and over the weekend Winthrop University secured its spot in the NCAA tournament with a Big South Tournament Championship win over Campbell.

Last season Coach Pat Kelsey and his team thought they were going dancing in the NCAA Tournament until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it. This season his team used that as motivation to find their way back.

"All we talked about was anything standing in our way we're going to attack this head on. No matter what it is, whether it's a COVID test with all this crazy stuff going on or the last few sprints in this practice where we've been in here for a long time and everyone's tired and it's like alright we've got to push through this because this is what we're working towards. It's really exciting to see it pay off," Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns said.

Although the team is looking ahead to March Madness, Coach Kelsey has made sure they know the importance of celebrating their latest win with each other.

"This business is too tough not to enjoy every time you have a victory, especially when you win a championship. They know there is a next step, and we're excited about the opportunity to go back to work and have a chance to really really go compete in the NCAA Tournament," Eagles head coach Pat Kelsey said.

While the Eagles await their next opponent, Coach Kelsey couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to continue coaching this group.

"Just the blessing that it is to coach these young men who are special. The most special collective group I've ever been around. So committed to each other, so resilient throughout the course of a year, and the disappointment of not being able to go to the NCAA tournament," Kelsey explained.