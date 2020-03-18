CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is out and Teddy Bridgewater is in.



That's the cold reality of the NFL.



So we'll try to answer 3 simple questions looking ahead.



Where will Cam go?



Who is Teddy Bridgewater?



And what's the direction of the Panthers?



""It was not the wholesale rebuild that a lot of teams expected going in," said Yahoo Senior NFL writer Charles Robinson. "So when I'd say what is it? What you would here is, it's going to be something like a re-tooling on the fly."



Robinson says early on in Matt Rhule's tenure it seemed like the Panthers were headed for a rebuild,but that's not how other teams are viewing it now.



"They sort of shrugged and said I don't know," said Robinson, "it feels like something changed."



A seismic change came Tuesday when the Panthers announced that they'd be seeking a trade for Cam Newton after nine years. But as many teams fill their quarterback needs this week -- we haven't heard anything about where Newton will land. Yet.



"It's a fluid process right now," Robinson said. "I still think there are other places Cam could end up. Part of that is going to depend on how teams look at where they're slotted in the draft and if they have an opportunity to invest in a young guy."



The Panthers have made an investment in Teddy Bridgewater -- who went 5-0 in Drew Brees' absence last year for the Saints. A 27-year-old former first round pick who still has potential despite a devastating knee injury that derailed the early portion of his career.



Andrew Doak covered Bridgewater for our sister station WWL in New Orleans.



"Can he do that as a starter for 16 games in the NFL we'll see," said Doak. "But he was a big part of them going 5-0, but I think he was also a great point guard."



Many fans will miss Cam Newton's jovial, sometimes boisterous nature on the field. So -- what's Teddy like?



Doak: "A super nice personality, and I think it will be really easy for the people in Carolina to embrace him really quickly."







