Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

The Hornets led by as many as 16 points in the first half

The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110.

Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half for Washington.

The Hornets led by as many as 16 points in the first half. But they closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at Indiana in the play-in round.