X-ray on LaMelo Ball's ankle negative, Hornets star still out after latest injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford said the team does not know how long All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will be out after his latest ankle sprain.

"We'll be without him here," Clifford said. "I don't think we have any idea how long."

Ball wrenched his left ankle chasing a loose ball late in Wednesday's loss against Indiana, while getting tangled with the feet of a fan in a courtside seat.

Ball grimaced in pain, and had to be helped into the locker room.

An X-ray on Wednesday was negative.

The 21-year-old scored 26 points, and hit five three-point shots in what was his home debut.

Ball missed the first 13 games of the season after an ankle sprain in the preseason.

LaMelo Ball was in the building today for treatment on his sprained ankle suffered last night as #Hornets prep for road trip. X-Rays were negative last night. Will not be available tomorrow at Cleveland. #nba @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 17, 2022

He suffered his original injury on Oct. 10, and did not return to the lineup until Nov. 12.

"He had done a lot of work to get ready (to return)," Clifford said, "so hopefully it won’t be as long a period of time this time.”

Ball has already been ruled out for the Hornets (4-12) game at Cleveland on Friday night.

