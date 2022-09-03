'You can see her in me' | 49ers star keeps mother in her heart and on her jersey

Octavia Jett-Wilson changed her name to honor her mother.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers guard Octavia Jett-Wilson won Conference USA Player of the Year this week. She averaged 19 points per game in league play and led Charlotte to the top seed in the conference tournament.

The 49ers will take on Rice in the quarterfinals Thursday at noon.

But the great statistics aren't what makes Jett-Wilson the league's best player. It's deeper than that.

"A ferocious, competitive mentality," Cara Consuegra, the league's Coach of the Year, said.

Jett-Wilson is not one to let up during a game.

"When you come in you're going to see me compete until the clock says zero," she said.

From Preseason to POSTSEASON!



We've said it all year long, @GetLikeTae is the best in the game!



Congrats to Tae for becoming just the third player in program history to win PLAYER OF THE YEAR honors!#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/uQjhHXFKCJ — Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) March 7, 2022

Jett-Wilson has done a lot in her time at Charlotte.

She's the third-leading scorer in program history with 1,718 points. And no 49er has played more minutes (4,013) or more games (139).

"Coming in I wanted to make a name for myself," she said. "I think I'm doing that very well."

But it's what's in that name that shows you where her heart is.

She came to Charlotte as simply Octavia Wilson. She grew up in Maryland and her sister played big-time college basketball at Rutgers.

"I think that kind of put me over the top to want to play and be passionate about it," she said.

In fact, Octavia was from a family full of basketball players. Except for her mom, Gloria.

"I don't think she played a lick of basketball ever," Jett-Wilson said. "I don't think someone else could know the game so much who didn't play."

Her mom Gloria was supportive and encouraging.

"She meant the world to me," Jett-Wilson said. "All of us."

When Jett-Wilson was in middle school, her mom passed away from liver disease.

She was just 53 years old.

"She was a very loving person," Jett-Wilson said. "I would honestly say when y'all see me, you can see her in me."

And she wanted to make sure when you watch her, you see her mom, too.

After her freshman year, she changed her name from Octavia Wilson to Octavia Jett-Wilson, to include her mom's maiden name.