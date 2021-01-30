Young posts double-double as Charlotte beats FIU in OT

Win moves Charlotte above .500

Jahmir Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Florida International 63-55.

Young made all 11 of his free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with six seconds remaining in regulation.

"I felt like we came out flat," Young said. "But I felt as a team we put it together at the end. It was big for us."

The win put the 49ers above .500 overall (8-7) and in Conference USA competition (4-3.)

Milos Supica made a layup with 3:49 remaining in overtime to give Charlotte a lead they would not relinquish.