With no prompting, Charlie Ball and Kenny Walker burst into song as they sit in the waiting room at George Washington University Hospital.

When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet all the way.

From your first cigarette to your last dying day.

The song is from West Side Story, a musical the two both performed in during their high school days at Archbishop Carroll, a Catholic school in northeast D.C.

Over the past 49 years since they shared the stage, they haven’t had much in common. They are different races, practice different religions and live on opposite sides of the country.

But now they share much more, including an organ.

“Eight or so years ago I was in Johannesburg and I was misdiagnosed with a neurological disorder that called for hospitalized intravenous injections,” Walker explained. “I was supposed to go over a period of three days. Three hours in I was code blue.”

Walker tried all options to avoid a kidney transplant, but when a series of infections began two years after his initial symptoms set in, he was out of time. Walker knew he would need to return to the United States to receive dialysis and pursue a new kidney.

“I just needed to do what was the orthodox thing,” Walker said. “So, I did. I came back here.”

With the help of a dear friend, Walker created a letter asking for what most would consider a great sacrifice…a kidney.

“[A friend] asked me if I had tried the listserv at Carroll,” Walker said.

“I didn’t know there was such a thing but he got me the details and I sent it out. Lo and behold, Charlie responded… almost too quickly,” Walker recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ But I was happy and I responded.”

When he got the email, Ball admitted he recognized names on the list, but couldn't recall Walker.

“I remember his name. I don’t remember the person but it was just, let me get back to him,” Ball said after admitting he did have to scrounge up his old yearbook.

“I flipped open the yearbook and saw he was in Westside Story and we shared some things. I don’t think we ever shared classes or friendships or any of those things. It was just that we went to the same school.”

For Ball, that was enough.

“I said, ‘I’ll call the hospital and coordination team and find out what needs to be done and I’ll go through the tests.’ I just figured, why not?”

Turns out, helping others isn't out of the norm for Ball. In addition to saving a high school classmates' life, he volunteers at children's camps and prisons.

“I’ve since learned – in addition to initially suspecting he was crazy – I’ve since learned that this is in Charlie’s nature,” Walker said. “He’s a generous guy. He’s a compassionate guy. As I’ve come to learn, throughout his life, he does stuff.”

After a series of tests, Ball was deemed a match. A now-California resident, Ball quickly purchased a plane ticket and was reunited with Walker along with a group of high school classmates who were quick to celebrate.

Within days of being reunited for the first time since 1969, it was time for the transplant.

“People keep asking me about fear. Are you afraid,” Ball described. “I wasn’t afraid of surgery. I was afraid of letting him down. Thank God it worked out.”

The surgery was successful, with positive results showing almost immediately.

The two now share not only an organ, but a friendship.

They refer to each other as brothers.

“I have a new brother here… How often does that happen?” Walker said. “There’s no color anymore."

While Ball’s big heart is a given, he and Walker both credit their alma-mater for teaching them about charity, a lesson that has stayed with them throughout their lives.

“In a lot of ways, Carroll prepared us for this,” Walker said. “I’m actually now a practicing Buddhist. I’m not sure what Charlie is, but, there was a foundation laid that I’m sure they would call Christian charity that stuck. And thank God it stuck.”

“We were given a Catholic education but I believe all faiths on the planet ultimately get back to the same place… it’s simple,” Ball said. “Love your neighbor.”

