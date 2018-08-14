TOLEDO, OH – Nearly seven years ago, Cynthia Dawson faced every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of a child. But she has turned her tragedy into an organization that has helped hundreds of families facing childhood cancer.

In just one weekend, Cynthia and her husband’s lives turned upside down.

They booked a pediatric appointment for their 5-year-old daughter Ava when they noticed she had a fever and struggled with her balance.

(Courtesy of Cynthia Dawson)

Judson, Andie

Ava was diagnosed with a rare, terminal brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). According to Cynthia, most children live only nine months to a year after a DIPG diagnosis. Their family was devastated.

“You have to be there for them… you can’t fall apart because they need you,” said Cynthia. “I don’t want to say I was living in denial but at the same time, I had hope for her treatment and clinical trial and… just hope that she would have a miracle.”

Months of doctor’s appointments and clinical trials ensued as they fought for Ava’s life. But when the 5-year-old’s condition took a turn for a worse, Cynthia knew they had to make their remaining time together special.

Cynthia wanted to capture her last months with a photo shoot. But with expensive medical bills weighing on their wallets, they had to find a photographer willing to take pictures of Ava for free.

“I still remember every single detail of her at that session and how happy she was. Her personality was just shining,” said Cynthia.

(Courtesy of Gold Hope Project)

Judson, Andie

Ava passed away just one month after her photo session.

“To look back and to have those memories still means so much to me and our family,” said Cynthia.

Little did Cynthia know that Ava’s photographs would soon impact hundreds.

During the photo session, Cynthia and the photographer realized the joy professional pictures can provide. The seed for the Gold Hope Project was planted.

They started sharing their mission of photographing sick children and their families for free by word-of-mouth. Today, the nonprofit has paired around 500 professional photographers across the country with more than 500 families for “fighter sessions.”

Photos: Gold Hope Project

The photographs capture moments of pure happiness. The children smile while meeting their favorite Disney princesses or athletes and giggle with their parents and siblings. It also means so much for the photographers behind the lenses.

“A lot of [photographers] that volunteer with us say after their session how much this child and this family has impacted their view of life and their view of what they do for a living,” said Cynthia.

While the non-profit gives a beautiful gift to others, it always remembers the first Gold Hope Project photo session with Ava. It continues to honor her by providing grants for DIPG medical research.

“I hope she would be really proud of everything we have done in her memory,” said Cynthia. “I hope she would be proud and happy of how many people have been able to get something out of their photo sessions – both the families and the photographers.”

