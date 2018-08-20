WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Banafshé (Bany) Alavi-Alipour has always loved dogs. But when she was growing up, it impossible to adopt a four-legged friend.

When she was six years old, Bany made her own “dog.” She found a wheeled travel bag, cut the strap to create a leash and stuffed the bag with a pillow. She finally had a dog that she pulled everywhere she went.

Little did she know, 30 years later a real dog with wheels would join her family.

A DOG DESTROYED

On a snowy night in 2012, Mohsen an Iranian businessman was driving home through Bumehen, a province outside of Tehran in Iran. On the side of the road, he spotted an injured dog, dragging itself through the snow. With immobile back legs, the dog used its front to pull himself along.

Mohsen and the dog’s eyes met as he passed. That split second haunted Mohsen -- so much so that he sent his assistant to search the area and find the dog the following day.

(Courtesy of Omid Alipour)

Judson, Andie

Once the dog was found, Mohsen immediately took him to a veterinarian.

But the damage had been done. The dog was paralyzed, likely from being hit by a car. His right ear was sliced in half, and he had stab wounds around his eyes. The veterinarian guessed that his tail had been tied to a motorcycle, and he had been dragged through the streets.

The veterinarian encouraged Mohsen to put the dog out of his misery and euthanize him.

But Mohsen refused. Mohsen believed their paths had crossed for a reason.

Unable to care for the dog himself, Mohsen took him to Vafa Animal Shelter in Hashtgerd, Iran. With hundreds of other dogs in the shelter, employees were concerned they couldn't properly care for the disabled dog, so they contacted a United States’ representative in hopes of finding him a home in America.

In a series of serendipitous events, a woman visiting Iran for a funeral heard the dog’s story. She immediately volunteered to bring him along on her flight to Washington, D.C.

OMID

Upon arriving in D.C., the dog was placed in a foster family who often asked Bany and her then-husband, Bobby, to dog-sit. Bany quickly realized she needed the dog in her life.

“My God, we fell in love with him,” said Bany.

(Courtesy of Omid Alipour)

Judson, Andie

Bany adopted the neglected and abused dog. With a new home and a special-made wheelchair, all he needed was a name.

She decided on Omid, the perfect name for the dog that had traveled from the streets of Iran to a forever home in the United States. Translated from Farsi to English, Omid means hope.

Just as Bany saved Omid, the dog would soon give her hope during a dark time.

Bany describes her relationship with her former husband, Bobby, as a phenomenal connection. During their 12 years together, they traveled, adopted and loved animals, worked and laughed together. But things fell apart.

While Bany continues to credit Bobby as a wonderful man to her and father to their dogs, at the time, she was devastated when their marriage ended.

“It takes one glimpse at one dark era and if you’re lucky it gets stopped somehow but if you’re not, it’s too late. There’s no going back. If you’re dead, you’re dead,” said Bany.

Bany said for the first time, she experienced suicidal thoughts. But Omid saved her life.

“He scooted himself and just plopped into my lap and buried his head in my stomach, and I was hugging him, and I was like, ‘You know what? I have way too much responsibility. He has gone through so much and has traveled all the way across the other side of the world, I’m not going to just abandon him,’” said Bany. “I owe him a lot more.”

A MESSAGE FROM IRAN

Most were impressed by Omid’s incredible journey, and filmmaker Arvin Medghalchi was inspired.

He asked Bany for permission to create a claymation film centered on Omid, but also about other once-homeless dogs. Arvin’s work screened at film festivals around the world, including in Iran, and won awards.

Omid’s story was so popular Bany created his own Facebook page. After starting the page, she received tons of messages, but there was one very special sender: Mohsen’s friend who asked for her email so Mohsen could contact her.

“He said he had cut his ties with God, but when he heard about the miracle of what had happened to the dog that he found in no man’s land in Iran...” said Bany. “He said, ‘I cried so much and I really believed in miracles and I went into my room and I closed the door, I got on my knees and I made my amends with God and I just thanked him for showing me his miracle.’”

Omid not only changed Bany's life, but also Mohsen's, and hundreds of other around the world.

NOT JUST A DOG

Bany credited Omid for teaching her more than any school, person, travel or experience. He taught her patience, love and the true meaning of enjoying the moment. She hopes that her and Omid’s story will help others not give up on life, for both humans and dogs.

(Courtesy of Omid Alipour)

Judson, Andie

“You wouldn’t want someone to give up on you if you had something happen,” said Bany. “It’s so easy to be like, put them to sleep. If you’re lying in some hospital bed, would you want that?”

From his journey across the world, Omid proves that a dog can make quite an impact.

“It’s not just a dog. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize why they’re so important.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA