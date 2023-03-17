This weekend, play video games developed by local gamers

The event will be held on Sunday, March 19th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte arcade and game bar is hosting an event this Sunday to showcase new, independent games created by developers from the Carolinas.

Super Abari is a community-driven arcade and game bar with the goal of highlighting independent games. Owner Zach Pulliam said it’s important for him to give these artists a chance to showcase their games while creating a relaxed environment.

"I think it's a really nice place for you to come feel comfortable, meet like-minded people, and... try out some games that you won't get to play anywhere else," Pulliam said.

Ammar Ahmed is a game designer who created Crab Volleyball Arcade. Although Ahmed has a background in software development, this was a significant learning curve.

"While I knew the software and I was able to make that, it got really hard for me to kind of get the full experience from the hardware side," Ahmed said. "So I had to learn a lot about soldering, I had to learn a lot about just wiring things, how power works, [and] grounding of wires."

Wilder Hamm developed The Legend of Zelda Pinball. He says one of the best parts of the journey is watching people enjoy the game.

"People see this as a really challenging project and they appreciate it and when I look at it, all I see are the flaws," Hamm said. "But you know, it's a passion project."

The event will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Super Abari Game Bar, located at 1015 Seigle Ave in Charlotte.

The Legend of Zelda Pinball by Wilder Hamm of Charlotte, NC

Crab Volleyball Arcade by Ammar Rica of Charlotte, NC

The developers will be on-hand to talk about their creations and play the games with guests.

Pulliam hopes the event sparks new interest in Charlotte's gaming community.