RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — Apple is close to announcing a deal that would bring as many as 10,000 jobs to North Carolina, including a major investment in the Raleigh area, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal tells NBC affiliate WRAL.

The investment would be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and the jobs would pay on average around $130,000 a year. Many of the jobs would be high-tech research and development jobs.

One government source said this is "by far the biggest project this state's ever seen as far as average salaries, number of jobs."

