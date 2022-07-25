Best Buy to unveil its first-ever digital-first store in Monroe

This new 5,000 sq. ft. store, which will open on July 26 in Monroe, will feature a curated selection of products, Geek Squad, and new ways to pick up your tech.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — Best Buy will unveil its brand-new store concept that they are piloting only in Charlotte starting this week.

According to a news release, Best Buy is testing out a small-format, digital-first store.

This new 5,000 sq. ft. store, which will open on July 26 in Monroe, will feature a curated selection of products, Geek Squad, and new ways to pick up your tech. Plus, they will be testing a new digital-first shopping experience that encourages customers to do everything from shop, select your product and get advice digitally while in the store.

MORE ON WCNC: CMS agrees to sell clear backpacks at massive loss

While the shopping space inside the store is smaller than traditional larger stores, shoppers can expect the same experience and services, including:

A curated selection of best-in-category products from home theater and audio, computing, headphones, wearables, fitness, cell phones, cameras, smart home, small appliances and more.

Geek Squad and consultation services areas

Many of the same ways to get your tech that customers know and love, including in-store pickup, as well as new pick-up lockers on the outside of the store, for around-the-clock pick-up options.

The smaller shopping space isn’t the only new thing customers can expect to see at the Monroe store. They're also piloting a new digital-first shopping experience that encourages customers to shop, get advice and check out digitally. When shoppers enter the store, they will be greeted by a 7-foot-tall digital display that explains what’s new and how they can shop inside the store, including:

Just scan it. The majority of products shoppers see inside the Monroe store will primarily be on display for them to see, touch and try out. When ready to make a purchase, customers can use their phone to scan the QR code on any product price tag and send the order to be picked up at the order pickup counter. This will notify one of its expert Blue Shirts, who will then pick it up in the backroom of the store and bring it up to the register for you to complete your purchase.

The majority of products shoppers see inside the Monroe store will primarily be on display for them to see, touch and try out. When ready to make a purchase, customers can use their phone to scan the QR code on any product price tag and send the order to be picked up at the order pickup counter. This will notify one of its expert Blue Shirts, who will then pick it up in the backroom of the store and bring it up to the register for you to complete your purchase. Mobile Self-Checkout. The Monroe store will also have a collection of grab-and-go items, like charging cables, cell phone cases, gift cards and more. Customers will be able to simply use the Best Buy app, scan the barcode and use the mobile self-checkout option to complete their purchase.

The Monroe store will also have a collection of grab-and-go items, like charging cables, cell phone cases, gift cards and more. Customers will be able to simply use the Best Buy app, scan the barcode and use the mobile self-checkout option to complete their purchase. Get expert advice. Customers who need advice will also have the option to shop live with an expert from virtual store via call, chat or video chat while in the store.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts