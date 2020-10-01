Boeing is apologizing after releasing a trove of documents that detail internal messages by employees about the embattled 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes.

Some of the communications relate to the development and qualification of Boeing's MAX simulators in 2017 and 2018. The internal messages also contain provocative language and mock members of the Federal Aviation Administration.

In one message, an employee wrote: “I’m not hopeful – the FAA inspector was briefed by (blank) and was negative from the get-go. Whining about the numbers of DRs, not Boeing ‘quality’ etc… But this is what happens when people fold when they should stand firm – integrity should not be cast aside when pressured.”

In a different message, another employee said: “I don’t know how to refer to the very, very few of us on the program who are interested in only the truth. But it’s mostly depressing, it’s been so few.”

The Boeing Company released a lengthy statement Thursday after releasing the documents, saying in part:

"These communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable. That said, we remain confident in the regulatory process for qualifying these simulators."

In the statement, Boeing says they "proactively" brought these communications to the FAA's attention in December in an effort to continue transparency.

Boeing also provided copies to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology, as well as the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, whose Chair Peter DeFazio released the following statement in part:

"These newly-released emails are incredibly damning. They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews, and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally. I can only imagine how painful it must be for the families of the 346 victims to read these new documents that detail some of the earliest and most fundamental errors in the decisions that went into the fatally flawed aircraft."

Boeing said many of the communications in the documents are old, and the qualification activities referenced happened early on in the service life of their simulators. Boeing has since reviewed the issues and is "confident" all of their MAX simulators are functioning effectively.

"We regret the content of these communications, and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers, and to the flying public for them. We have made significant changes as a company to enhance our safety processes, organizations, and culture," continued Boeing's statement.

Boeing also said it plans to take action as a result of these documents, which could include disciplinary or other personnel action.

