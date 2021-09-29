New technology reduces airline emissions, saves fuel

Charlotte Douglas has been testing ATD2 for 4 years. The NASA-engineered technology can save fuel and reduce emissions, plus make flight times faster.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of just two airports in the U.S. using new technology that will help save fuel and reduce emissions.

In addition to the cost savings, this new technology could also have a big impact on your travel time, making your next flight faster and better for the environment.

Let's connect the dots.

What is it?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA have been testing ATD2 technology at Charlotte Douglas for four years. It streamlines several air traffic control systems into one, meaning planes get on and off the ground faster.

How it helps the environment

Jet fuel releases a ton of carbon dioxide into the air. It can actually sit in the atmosphere for a long time, which has serious long-term impacts for all of us.

The quicker planes take off and land, the less time their engines are running, which means reduced emissions. During testing at Charlotte Douglas, researchers found the program saved more than 275,000 gallons of fuel a year. It also cut greenhouse gas emissions by eight tons of carbon dioxide per day.

Faster Flights

Researchers say ATD2 will cut wait times on the tarmac by about 15 minutes, meaning less time waiting on the plane and increased efficiency for airlines. The FAA plans to start using this technology at 89 airports nationwide in 2022.

