'Time truly is money' | Charlotte-based company using robots to redesign homebuilding

OFFSITEK uses robots, steel, and creative partnerships with local municipalities to give homebuyers more options to meet their wants and needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new way to build homes has arrived to the Charlotte region. It uses high-tech tools to build a home in an expedited amount of time.

OFFSITEK, a Charlotte-based integrated construction company, is using robots, steel, and creative partnerships with local municipalities to give homebuyers options that work within their budgets, are high quality and are better for the environment.

“Yes, it’s going to be interesting to see robots do jobs no one’s seen done before,” CEO and co-founder of OFFSITEK Dwight Morgan said.

Morgan said they are using their technology to redesign homebuilding. He said the technology in home construction is faster, cheaper, and more sustainable.

“It does allow us to bring to market lower costs of labor, having no delays associated with weather by working inside a plant, and then operating at an extremely high-speed using equipment, then we shorten the lead time and time truly is money,” Morgan said.

Saving time and money is a big reason the City of Hickory recently announced a partnership to invest in the development and construction of affordable housing on city-owned property.

JRN Development is the developer and builder on the project while OFFSITEK is the framing and structural material manufacturer and supplier. JRN Development recently broke ground in the Ridgeview Subdivision neighborhood.

“Affordable housing is something that’s in desperate need right now, there’s not really many builders out there who are addressing that gap," JRN director of land acquisitions, development and municipalities Chris Younger said.

Younger believes their technology will help alleviate the increased demand for low-cost housing. He says they are currently speaking with other local municipalities.

“It will definitely be part of the solution,” Younger said.