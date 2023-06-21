Here's how the city of Charlotte plans to close the digital divide

Households in the Access Charlotte program area are eligible for this initiative regardless of whether they are current Spectrum customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte announced Wednesday that it is launching a scaled-up Access Charlotte program in an effort to close the digital divide in the city.

According to the city, building off a successful small-scale pilot program, Access Charlotte will improve and size up to provide free Spectrum Internet and Advanced Wi-Fi to over 5,000 households and 15 community spaces.

With funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the city will implement the two-year program to pay for in-home internet, as well as allocate dollars toward efforts related to digital navigators.

“We are so excited about launching Access Charlotte on this scale,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “This is an initiative that can help solve a glaring divide in our community and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Households in the Access Charlotte program area are eligible for this initiative regardless of whether they are current Spectrum customers. Those who are not current customers can sign up to request a self-installation kit and start receiving the service by calling 1-855-326-5115 or visiting a specialized Spectrum website. Current customers will automatically be included in the program.

“Charter is pleased to join with Mayor Lyles and the city to deliver vital broadband through Access Charlotte,” Spectrum Community Solutions Senior Vice President Keith Dardis, said. “The city’s commitment to creating this powerful public-private partnership will bring fast, reliable broadband and in-home Wi-Fi to thousands of families across the city — enabling residents to participate fully in today’s digital world for work, learning, entertainment and staying connected.”

