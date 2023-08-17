Charlotte program helps underserved adults land IT jobs

Apprentices are paid to learn technical skills during the rigorous six-month program and are guaranteed a job afterward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-based company is trying to help people work themselves out of poverty.

The organization is hiring underserved people into apprenticeships to learn information technology (IT) skills and fill positions at some of Charlotte’s biggest employers like Lowe's and US Bank. The goal is to seek solutions for Charlotte's low upward mobility rates.

This week, 19 people graduated from the apprenticeship program.

"I really thought it was too good to be true at first," graduate Kelan Blash told WCNC Charlotte.

Kelan Blash will soon be a product manager for US Bank now that he’s graduated from Steigler EdTech’s "Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort.”

"I didn’t want to go into anymore student loan debt so having this opportunity in front of me definitely opened the door," Blash said.

He added the apprenticeship gave him a way out of feeling stuck in his old job to build a better life.

"A lot of people are struggling to find those jobs right now, so being in a program that guarantees you a job is a blessing," Blash said.

The six-month course pays students to learn IT skills like coding and then places them with an employer.

"There's a lot of people who want work and they don't have the pathway into it," explained co-founder Pasha Maher. "So, why not connect that bridge and then make some of the people in your own neighborhood have an opportunity."

Maher said the program also benefits companies looking to fill vacant positions.

"It's so challenging to be able to hire qualified talent, and then you add the diversity piece on top of that, you know, it's a really competitive business case for these top employers," Maher said.

According to Steigler EdTech, more than 80% of the program’s participants are people of color, 60% don’t have college degrees, and 50% entered the program unemployed.

"We're focusing on the things that have gotten in the way and hindered them in the past," Maher explained. "So, things like housing, transportation, child care."

He said connecting apprentices with services they need may range from paying for their bus fare to helping cover deposits on rentals.

Maher said 170 people have graduated from the Charlotte program since 2017 and all of them have been hired into tech jobs.

Steigler EdTech will open its application soon for its next cohort. To stay in the loop, the company asks future applicants to sign up for their mailing list online.