Town of Cornelius restores services after cyber threat

The threat first was detected on July 11 and quickly tackled.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The town of Cornelius said it has restored all functions and services on Tuesday after a cyber threat was reported earlier in the month.

This restoration followed a cyber incident first detected on July 11. The cyber threat was caused by ransomware located on a town-owed device. Cornelius officials said they neutralized the threat by immediately removing the device from their network.

After the threat's detection, the next few weeks were spent scanning and cleaning all affected devices. This caused some of the town's digital services to be delayed or unavailable.

As of now, the town's servers are restored and its 911 dispatch is at full operational capacity. However, returning to normal operations will take a few days. The town wants to ensure all safety and preventative measures are in place to avoid future cyber attacks and that will require additional work.

Cornelius officials said delays to non-emergency services may still occur and asked for patience from its residents.

