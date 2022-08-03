Millions of Americans don't have reliable access to the internet. One company is looking to change that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the pandemic, having access to the internet has been crucial as so many people were forced to work and learn from home. However, millions of Americans still don't have that access. That's why one company is looking to bridge the divide.

TruConnect is offering subsidized wireless services to eligible low-income consumers through two of the FCC's programs.

You can sign up for free internet with the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). You'll get up to 14 GB of monthly data plus a free Android phone or Wi-Fi hotspot, if eligible.

"We provide them a device. The device can be a phone, it can be a tablet. If they have a device that they already like, they can bring it with them," President of TruConnect, Doug Lodder, said. "If they have a phone number that they like they can bring it with them. And the most important part of the service is we help them stay connected. So every month, they get service just like they would from a wireless carrier: unlimited talk, unlimited text, in many cases, unlimited data."

To receive a free smartphone and monthly phone service, you or anyone in your household must meet the income-based or program-based eligibility guidelines.

Qualifying programs include:

Medicaid / Medi-Cal

SNAP / CalFresh

Federal Public Housing Assistance or Section 8

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

National School Breakfast and Lunch Program

Veteran and Survivors Pension Benefit

WIC

and more

The program is limited to one ACP benefit per household.

Customers who also qualify for the Lifeline program receive unlimited talk and text plus free international calling to select countries.

Lifeline is a government program focused on connecting qualified low-income customers by subsidizing phone service. TruConnect offers Lifeline in 37 states, including South Carolina.

To receive a free smartphone and monthly service, you must meet the income-based or program-based eligibility guidelines.

Qualifying programs include:

Medicaid / Medi-Cal

SNAP / CalFresh

Federal Public Housing Assistance or Section 8

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veteran and Survivors Pension Benefit

Multiple Tribal Assistance Programs

and more

The program is limited to one Lifeline benefit per household.

Once approved, TruConnect will ship you your brand-new device or SIM card, at no cost to you. When your order arrives, just follow the instructions provided to get up and running.