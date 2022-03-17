Women Got Game Esports Tournament heads to Charlotte

The goal is to increase the visibility of women in gaming and open opportunities for scholarships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world of esports is growing, and expert gamers say women are becoming a part of that driving force too. Athena Alliance CLT is making it its mission to increase the visibility of women in gaming and beyond.

The Women Got Game Tournament is making a stop in Charlotte on Saturday as part of its nationwide tour hosted by the Black Collegiate Gaming Association.

“When you think of esports you don’t think of someone who looks like me, so it was important for me to go into these spaces," Emi Vener, the executive director of Athena Alliance CLT, said.

The esports tournament will allow young women to game, compete and win thousands of dollars in scholarships in addition to networking.

“It’s also an opportunity for them to see other women of color who have entered into the gaming industry whether they are coding, game design, or engineering," Vener said.

Schools like UNC Charlotte and Johnson C. Smith University have also recently launched their won esports programs that in some cases students can even major in.

“You’re not physically competing somewhere it’s still a mental thing you still have your dexterity, hand-and-eye coordination -- things like that that you really have to have trained," Jorge Sanchez, president of UNC Charlotte Esports Club, said.

Consumer reports show in the last year esports made more than a million dollars in U.S. revenue. Gamers tell WCNC Charlotte the goal is to ultimately turn Charlotte into an esports hub in the coming years.

Registration for the Women Got Game Tournament will close Saturday morning. Those interested can sign up to compete in Valorant or NBA 2K22.

UNC Charlotte is also hosting another esports gaming event on April 16 open to students and the public.