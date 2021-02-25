Charlotte STEM program celebrating 20 years for girls in engineering

More than 3,000 girls around the world are being exposed to careers in science and engineering, an event sponsored by Collins Aerospace.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Girl power is on display in Charlotte and around the world as Collins Aerospace, located in Charlotte, is celebrating its 20th year of introducing girls to engineering.

The idea of going to space is an out-of-this-world idea to so many kids, until they learn, they too can do it.

Zahria Montgomery, 13, from Kennedy Middle School is one of those kids. Montgomery is going virtual with girls and engineering, an inclusive program worldwide in 13 countries opening the eyes of 3,000 girls today alone.

“I have always liked math,” said Montgomery.

One of the people Montgomery and other girls will hear from is Astronaut Joan Higginbotham who flew on the Space Shuttle, operating the Shuttle’s robotic arm as she helped build the International Space Station.

“Research shows that girls as young as 4th grade are already losing interest in math and science, and so it’s really important that we can encourage them to get into this field said Katy Cody with Collins Aerospace. “During the day, we’ll be reaching out to more than 3000 female students around the world to enlighten them on career opportunities they may have never considered. Girls begin to lose interest in STEM around the age of 10 (about 4th grade), and only 20% of bachelor’s degrees awarded go to women (only 6% to women of color). And in the workforce, only 13% of engineers are women” added Cody.

Exposing science to young women at an early age may help increase the number of diverse perspectives in engineering as only 13% in that field right now are women.

So would Zahria Montgomery ever think about a career in that direction? “Possibly, if I learn more about it and I am looking forward for the hands-on activities with them, then maybe,” said Montgomery.