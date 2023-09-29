Google Fiber is launching 8G internet service in Charlotte: Here's how much it costs

Google Fiber announced plans to launch 8G internet service in Charlotte. The provider's fastest available service had been 5 gigabits.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Internet speeds are getting even faster in the Charlotte Metro area: Google Fiber is launching 8 gigabit service. And that speed soon will be available in the Triangle.

Meanwhile, the broadband provider is also offering a slower speed service (300 megabytes) at a cost of $30 a month. Through a federal access program some customers will get the service at no charge.

Google Fiber’s fastest available service had been 5 gigabits.

The 8G service will cost $150 a month. Service in the Triangle is expected to be available by the end of the year, a Google Fiber spokesperson says.

“This premium offering is tailored to meet the demands of even the most data-intensive tasks, from video conferencing to large file transfers and beyond,” the company says.

