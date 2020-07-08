Here's what you need to know to stay safe online

Since your kids will be spending a lot more time on their computers, it's important to make sure they know how to stay safe online.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many students are going back to school completely virtually. Since they'll be spending a lot more time on their computers, it's important to make sure they know how to stay safe online.

Kim Campbell is a mom to 3 boys, 2 of which will be in elementary school in a few weeks. It’s daunting because so much of the learning will be on a computer, and it’s a lot to keep track of from a cybersecurity point of view.

Kim says “constantly, even in the spring, I had to wonder what they were doing and what they were watching. Even headsets don’t help because I can’t even hear what they are doing.”

It's easier for adults to spot a scam or know if it's safe to download software. Experts say warn your kids because a lot of children get targeted via their social media. They can be a little more trusting and a little more susceptible to that kind of influence.

If you're unable to fully supervise your kids while they're working, you can invest in "nanny software" that helps monitor what they're doing. Monitoring software can be used as a lesson to your child who may not understand certain websites are just inappropriate and you shouldn't be going there. They're going to cause you a problem.