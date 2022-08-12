New high-tech water sport trending on Lake Norman

You may have seen videos of the gliding, self-powered boards online, and now they're popping up near Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique.

High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.

A local seller of the electronic boards called them the "new big thing."

eFoil boards are electrically powered with a remote, flying into commercial water sports for the first time in 2017.

"It's definitely ramping up,” owner of CharlotteEfoil Dan Gleason said. "We’ve probably given about 500 lessons on Lake Norman.”

Gleason started the company in 2020.

Lessons and rentals are now popping up on the lake, teaching people of all levels and ages how to mount the boards and glide above the water. Gleason said newcomers can get the hang of it in 20 to 30 minutes.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: No Filter Coffee Fest returns after pandemic hiatus, celebrates ‘resiliency’ of small businesses

WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman gave the eFoil boards a try on Lake Norman. People passing by stopped to ask what the board was and how it worked.

Big smiles for my fun Friday story! Can you guess what high-tech water sport is gaining popularity on Lake Norman? Watch me wipe out A LOT at 11 on @wcnc 😂🌊 pic.twitter.com/PlgkTEOs5s — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) August 13, 2022

eFoils are getting so popular, a water sport store near the lake decided to stock up on them. Sean Steinbruek, owner of Foil USA, said he's sold 15 boards in the past three months. Different manufacturers of eFoils sell them anywhere from $7,000 to $13,000.

Steinbruek thinks the boards are the future of water sports, calling them efficient and eco-friendly.

"People are going to transition to things that are better for the environment that don’t require gas," Steinbruek said.

