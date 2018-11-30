CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell, a Fortune 100 company providing software-oriented solutions for many of the world’s most complex industries, will locate its headquarters in Mecklenburg County, creating 750 jobs over the next six years, including 150 positions that are currently based in New Jersey.

The company’s move will bring more than $248 million in investment by the end of 2023.

Honeywell plans to relocate the company’s extended senior management team along with its Safety and Productivity Solutions business group headquarters.

“Today we establish a new way of doing business that illustrates collaboration, promotes economic mobility and elevates our region,” said City of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “We welcome Honeywell to the Charlotte region and look forward to building on a long-term, successful relationship.”

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are supporting the investment through a Business Investment Program (BIP) grant of $46 million over 15 years; making this the largest BIP ever offered. The County estimates an additional $51 million in net revenue over the 15-year grant.

“This is a huge win for Mecklenburg County,” said Ella Scarborough, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We are delighted to welcome the new employees of Honeywell to our community. We are proud to have been able to secure one of three Fortune 100 company headquarters relocations that have occurred over the last 18 years. This will have a significant impact on our community.”

