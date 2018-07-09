CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of the biggest hotel chains in the world are stepping up to protect their staff from harassment and assault. Employees will be given panic buttons, so they can easily call for help. The big concern is for the safety of people who work alone in hotel rooms.

About a dozen big chains are participating. A total of 18,000 hotels!

If the worker is ever in a scary or suspicious situation or a visitor needs assistance quickly, they can just push the button.

"We just push the button, and it alerts the management and security team," Rani Accettola, a housekeeper for Embassy Suites by Hilton said.

In some cases, the button will sound an alarm and in other cases, it sends security workers your location immediately.

"Sometimes we work late, so it's nice to know that when we are in the halls alone that we can just push a button and we are minutes away of someone helping us" Accettola added.

This panic button comes as discussion regarding harassment and the #MeToo movement continues. The goal is for all devices to be distributed by 2020.

