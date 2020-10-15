How far along is 5G in Charlotte and surrounding areas?

5G Ultra is in Charlotte Metro and select parts of Mecklenburg County, but outside that, not yet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new iPhone rollout this week touted 5G and super-fast speeds for connectivity and downloads.

So where is the Charlotte area with 5G coverage? Is it worth it to upgrade your phone yet?

The new iPhone 12 touts many things, better cameras, better screen, and of course super-fast 5G connectivity. “Now we launched back in December in the Charlotte area and we have been expanding our footprint there ever since” said Kate Jay with Verizon.

Verizon’s coverage map is updated constantly.

5G Ultra is in Charlotte Metro and select parts of Mecklenburg County, but outside that, not yet. Not in Union County, Concord, Lake Norman, or Rock Hill, not yet anyway. So is it worth it to buy a phone equipped with 5G if you don't have that service available to you? Your call.

The onset of 5G speeds will be lighting fast, think back to what it was like to hear this that familiar dial-up tone saying, ‘you’ve got mail’. Then came broadband. 5G seems to be the next big leap, and for some it can’t get here fast enough.