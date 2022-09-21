Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters

A new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on students.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big brother invasion of privacy or pro-active policing? That’s the question after a new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on everything from campus protests to student well-being to drugs.

WRAL Investigates has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools, especially in K-12 school systems where social media and student emails are tracked.

The reporting, spearheaded by Ari Sen, found seven universities in North Carolina have used social media tracking in recent years. The schools include North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, North Carolina A&T University, the University of North Carolina Asheville, Duke University and Wake Forest University.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts