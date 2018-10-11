KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — As Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service in 2019, Disney+, the Charlotte region could play a big tech role in the company's ambitions.

Disney's streaming service is expected to require massive data centers, and the company already built one in Kings Mountain.

Cleveland County records show the media conglomerate bought 26 acres for its campus in 2011, which the county valued at more than $50 million.

Engineering Design Group, a Maryland-based firm, posted photos inside the building on its website.

The firm wrote that its engineers designed mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for the complex.

The firm added Disney's campus is specifically designed to support two more buildings.

NBC Charlotte left a message for Disney, asking if its Kings Mountain site will play a role in its streaming service, but the company hasn't responded back yet.

Disney's CEO has previously said that streaming service will launch in late 2019.

© 2018 WCNC