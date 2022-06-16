Four of NC's health care systems sent private patient info to Facebook

Potential information Facebook could have received includes patients' health conditions, allergies and sexual orientations.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four of the state’s largest health care systems sent sensitive patient information to Facebook, according to a report published Thursday by The Markup and STAT.

The story implicated Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health and WakeMed.

The MarkUp tested the websites of Newsweek’s top 100 hospitals in America. The publication found 33 of them used a tracker called the Meta Pixel, which sends Facebook a packet of data whenever a person clicked or tapped a button to schedule a doctor’s appointment.

Potential information Facebook could have received includes patients' health conditions, allergies and sexual orientations.

Atrium Health statement

"Because privacy is critically important to us, we have stringent, effective safeguards in place in our digital environment," Atrium wrote. "We will continue to monitor and validate the tools we use to best serve our communities."

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts