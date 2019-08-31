CORNELIUS, N.C. — Hundreds of police departments across the country are partnering with Ring to fight neighborhood crime, which has generated concern among privacy advocates.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it'll join four other local departments that already partner with the doorbell camera company. Those departments include Shelby, Lincolnton, Mint Hill and Cornelius.

According to three of those departments' memorandums of understanding with the company, Ring will give both the departments and the people living in those cities free access to the company's Neighbors app.

In turn, investigators can access any videos homeowners post to the platform's news feed, which is public in their neighborhood.

According to the Washington Post, a department can also ask Ring to send an email to request videos from homeowners living within a specific area.

Cornelius Police Captain Jennifer Thompson said the arrangement benefits both investigators and the community.

She insisted officers will have no access to homeowners' videos without their permission.

"It's completely, completely up to them," she said. "If they don't want to participate in the program, they don't have to."

Though some privacy advocates are worried this is a step in the direction of invasive government surveillance, especially with advancements in facial recognition

While each department's agreements said Ring will not provide any personal information without a customer's permission or through a properly issued legal process, it's still up to the individual department to ensure only authorized investigators access the portal.

NBC Charlotte requested comment from Ring but has yet to hear back from the company.

