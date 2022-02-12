The American Meteor Society reported early Friday that they've received 662 reports of 'a fireball' that was seen in multiple states.

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?

Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio.

The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Steve Ford sent us video of the moment, which was captured on his security camera in Eastlake shortly after 7:30 p.m. You can watch that video in the player at the top of this story. You can see also an extended version of that same clip in the player below, which features slower, zoomed-in footage.

Here's another view of the meteor -- this time captured on dashcam video -- as sent to us by Darryl Kirkpatrick.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh also tweeted the following video of the meteor:

While we don't specialize in meteors (well, hydrometeors, but that's different 🌧️), many reported seeing a meteor/fireball cross the sky at 7:33 tonight. Here's the video from one of our forecaster's skycam pointed towards downtown Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/6C0NKw7Tur — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 2, 2022

You can see a few more clips from across social media below:

Meteor last night from new castle looking south toward Pitt. pic.twitter.com/d3iPpqn86t — Luke (@StormSpotterPA) December 2, 2022

