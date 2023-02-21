NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission moved to Monday

Following the retirement of NASA's Space Shuttle Program in 2011, SpaceX began flying astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 1:45 a.m. The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday at 2:07 a.m. but was rescheduled by a day.

The launch will carry four astronauts - two from the United States, one from Russia and one from the United Arab Emirates - aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket.

This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Following the retirement of NASA's Space Shuttle Program in 2011, SpaceX began flying astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020. In the years in between, NASA astronauts rode aboard Russian spacecraft.

The crew is scheduled to arrive at the space station just over 24 hours after their launch -- Crew-6 will then spend up to six months at the International Space Station before they return to Earth.

The International Space Station is a scientific laboratory operated jointly by several space agencies from a variety of countries. Russia also currently has spacecraft docked.

