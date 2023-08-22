As Charlotte-area kids head back to school, here are three ways students can help combat climate change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's less than a week until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are back in the classroom, and experts said parents and guardians can help their kids become more carbon neutral.

There are a few small things every family can do to be an environmentalist.

Katie Craig with NCPIRG Education Fund said a new school year is a great time for parents, teachers and kids to work together to fight climate change.

“Schools are a great place for kids to learn about new things and develop new habits," Craig said. "And we know that our schools can start to make concrete changes to move us towards a cleaner and healthier future.”

Craig said going green can be a fun learning experience for the student.

“You know how to plant green, bee-friendly gardens to reduce food waste and getting used to using reusable containers or water bottles or even learning about what solar energy is by having schools go solar,” Craig explained.

While some North Carolina school districts like Cabarrus County Schools are rolling out electric buses this school year, Craig said transportation is still a major contributor to climate change.

“And by having cleaner and more renewable energy when it comes to our transportation, we can reduce emissions,” Craig said.

Craig explained how an organizing a bike or walk to school instead of taking a car can also help your carbon footprint.

Three other ways parents can help their kids go green are:

Buy reusable water bottles and food containers

Buy less back-to-school clothes or consider second hand

Buy refurbished electronics and tech accessories

