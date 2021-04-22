NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 launches from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After an initial postponement, NASA and SpaceX launched the third commercial crew mission from U.S. soil.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet make up the four-person crew headed to the International Space Station.
During their mission, the crew will conduct science experiments, complete maintenance on the ISS and even overlap with the Crew-1 astronauts.
Here are the latest updates from NASA, SpaceX and the astronauts:
5:53 a.m. Applause breaks out back on Earth.
5:49 a.m. We have liftoff!
5:45 a.m. Dragon switched to internal power.
5:40 a.m. Astronauts and ground crews thank each other for the hard work that led up to the moment of launch.
5:39 a.m. Crew gets final updates ahead of launch.
5:20 a.m. The International Space Station can be seen in the skies above the Kennedy Space Center.
5:15 a.m. Fueling begins.
5:06 a.m. Crew access arm retraction begins.
4:52 a.m. Crew reports "GO" for launch.
4:49 a.m. T-minus one hour to liftoff.
4:40 a.m. The closeout team has left the launchpad.
4 a.m. The crew passes the time by playing rock, paper scissors.
3:40 a.m. The side hatch is closed and leak checks are beginning.
3:20 a.m. April 23: The astronauts are inside the capsule while communication checks are underway.
3:14 a.m. April 23: Crew-2 astronauts drive to the launchpad.
April 22: What's on the menu? Crew-2 is sharing a look at their last dinner in quarantine ahead of launch tomorrow.
April 22: SpaceX reports all systems and weather are looking good for Friday's launch.
April 22: Here's what astronaut Shane Kimbrough plans on listening to Friday morning during the drive out to the pad.
April 21: Want to learn more about the Crew-2 astronauts? You're in luck. NASA dropped this video with the third commercial crew.
April 21: NASA, SpaceX officials share that launch has been pushed back to 5:49 a.m. ET on April 23 due to "unfavorable weather conditions."
While Thursday's launch was originally given an 80-percent "GO," conditions along the flight path and recovery area, in the unlikely event of a launch escape, also come into consideration.
April 21: If you want to rock out with astronaut Megan McArthur ahead of liftoff you're in luck! She shared her playlist for the drive out to the pad.
April 20: The final walk the astronauts will take is along the crew arm which was extended at Launch Complex 39A Tuesday.
April 18: NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 is another step closer to launch after Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet participated in a dress rehearsal.
April 17: Static fire test of Falcon 9 is completed by SpaceX.
April 16: Wheels down in Florida! The crew is officially on the ground at Kennedy Space Center.
April 16: ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares a video of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon from above as the crew plane arrives in Florida.
April 15: Flight Readiness Review for the launch of Crew Dragon is deemed "GO" to proceed.
April 14: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour makes its way from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to Launch Complex 39A.
April 8: Crew-2 astronauts enter their quarantine period leading up to launch day. Quarantining is standard practice for astronauts prior to liftoff, regardless of the pandemic.
April 7: The crew gets the chance to see its Dragon capsule and adds their initials to it for good luck.